Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars, has given us more than just golden statuettes and heartfelt speeches—it has delivered some of the most iconic, shocking, and meme-worthy moments in entertainment history! As the Oscars 2025 airs live on March 3 at 5:30 AM IST, with a repeat telecast at 8:30 PM IST, let’s revisit 5 unforgettable moments that had the world buzzing for days!

The Slap Heard Around the World (2022)

Let’s begin with the moment that sent shockwaves across the globe—Will Smith’s infamous slap to Chris Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The audience sat in stunned silence as Smith marched onto the stage, struck Rock, and then furiously shouted from his seat. Instantly, the internet exploded with memes, debates, and discussions, cementing this as one of the most unforgettable and controversial moments in Oscar history.

Ellen’s Selfie That Broke Twitter (2014)

When Ellen DeGeneres rounded up a star-studded group—including Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, and Bradley Cooper—for an impromptu selfie, the internet went into a frenzy. The snapshot quickly became the most retweeted image of its time, proving that sometimes, all it takes for a viral moment is a front-facing camera and Hollywood’s biggest stars.

La La Land & Moonlight Mix-Up (2017)

Talk about an Oscars plot twist! When Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced La La Land as Best Picture instead of Moonlight, confusion and chaos erupted on stage. As the correction unfolded in real time, the moment turned into one of the most shocking and unforgettable live TV blunders in history, leaving audiences everywhere in disbelief.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Famous Fall (2013)

On her way to accept the Best Actress award for Silver Linings Playbook, Jennifer Lawrence tripped on her gown, creating one of the Oscars’ most unforgettable moments. But in true JLaw fashion, she handled it with humor and grace, turning the mishap into a charming, relatable moment that only made fans love her more.

Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Wins His Oscar (2016)

After years of near-misses and endless memes about his Oscar-less streak, Leonardo DiCaprio finally took home the golden statuette for The Revenant. The internet erupted in celebration, flooding social media with reactions. But it wasn’t just the win that made headlines—his powerful speech on climate change made the moment even more impactful and unforgettable.

With the 2025 Oscars just around the corner, who knows what unforgettable moments await? One thing’s for sure—the Oscars always deliver surprises, drama, and memories that keep us talking for years to come!

