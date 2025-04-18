The Outlander prequel spinoff follows the romance between Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy)

Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Pic/X

Listen to this article 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' sets to premiere on THIS day x 00:00

Starz has set the premiere of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' for Friday, August 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Outlander prequel spinoff follows the romance between Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). It will centre on these two parallel love stories set in two different periods, according to Deadline.

From the war-torn battlefields of WWI to the magnificent Highlands of 18th-century Scotland, the series offers two fresh love stories full of devotion, passion, and desire as the young couples defy the forces attempting to rip them apart.

The cast includes Tony Curran as Lord Lovat, Jamie Fraser's grandfather; Rory Alexander, as a young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser; Seamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie; Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie; Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan; Brian McCardie as the leader of Clan Grant, Isaac; Jhon Lumsden plays his son, Malcolm and a potential suitor for Ellen MacKenzie; Sara Vickers as Davina Porter; a housekeeper in the Lovat household and mother to Brian Fraser.

Peter Mullan as Red Jacob MacKenzie, Laird of Clan MacKenzie and father to Ellen, Dougal, Colum, Janet and Jocasta; Sally Messham as Mrs. Fitz, Ellen's maid at Castle Leoch and Murtagh's aunt; Terence Rae as Arch Bug, bodyguard to Clan Grant; Sadhbh Malin as Jocasta Cameron, the feisty youngest child of the MacKenzie clan; and Ailsa Davidson as Janet MacKenzie, the fifth and final MacKenzie sibling.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on both Outlander and the Blood of My Blood series with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg also executive producing on both. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is produced by Tall Ship Productions, No Fooling Productions Inc., Story Mining & Supply Company, and Sony Pictures Television, as reported by Deadline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever