Pamela Anderson

Listen to this article Festival honour for Pamela x 00:00

Pamela Anderson will be honoured with the Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival on October 4 to recognise her career achievements. Subsequently, her new film, The Last Showgirl, with director Gia Coppola will be presented.

Anderson plays Shelly, a 50-year-old showgirl, who faces uncertain future when her show in Las Vegas is cancelled after 30 years. That’s when she tries to mend her long-neglected relationship with her daughter, with the help of her colleague Annette, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

