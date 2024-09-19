Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News

Festival honour for Pamela

Updated on: 19 September,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Anderson plays Shelly, a 50-year-old showgirl, who faces uncertain future when her show in Las Vegas is cancelled after 30 years

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson will be honoured with the Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival on October 4 to recognise her career achievements. Subsequently, her new film, The Last Showgirl, with director Gia Coppola will be presented.


Anderson plays Shelly, a 50-year-old showgirl, who faces uncertain future when her show in Las Vegas is cancelled after 30 years. That’s when she tries to mend her long-neglected relationship with her daughter, with the help of her colleague Annette, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.



