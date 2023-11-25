Paris Hilton welcomes a baby girl into the world, names her 'London'

Paris Hilton has just delivered the best news to the world. She is now a mom to two children. Yes, The iconic Paris has welcomed a baby girl into the world. The model has named her baby girl 'London'

London Hilton

Paris Hilton has just delivered the best news to the world. She is now a mom to two children. Yes, The iconic Paris has welcomed a baby girl into the world. The model has named her baby girl 'London'.

Paris took to her social media and posted a picture of a pink baby outfit (It's Paris, of course; her baby is dressed in pink). The model confused her fans by not revealing whether she'd had a boy or a girl. She then clarified in a TikTok comment that her 'daughter' has arrived. She wrote, "My princess has arrived! As per a report by dailymail.co.uk, this is her second child with her husband, Carter.

Before this, Hilton shared a picture of her baby boy, Pheonix, on Instagram stories, calling him a "big brother." Yes, the news of the arrival of her second child is quite a surprise, but the name really is not. Paris Hilton had revealed in her podcast on March 1 that she had picked out the name of London if she had a duaghter over 10 years ago. She said, "I'm really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day—named London. It's my favourite city, and I've always wanted to name my daughter London." "I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted to live in London. I love that name for my daughter," she added.

The businesswoman and husband Reum recently welcomed their first baby together, a son, via surrogate, confirms people.com. "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told 'PEOPLE' exclusively.

