Singer and actress Paris Jackson has reacted to critics of her decision to perform a concert on the anniversary of her father Michael Jackson's death, reported Deadline.

June 25th marks the 16th anniversary of the day the pop superstar died in Los Angeles, and his supporters have slammed his daughter's upcoming concert in Bridgestone, Nashville, on that date.

Page Six reports that Jackson, who will be supporting the band Incubus on their Morning View + The Hits tour in the US and UK, took to Instagram Stories to question why people were "mad again" about her tour date, and explain she had no say in the scheduling.

"One of the tour dates I'm supposed to be going out on tour with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra happens to be June 25, which is a very negative anniversary for me in my life and my family, reported Deadline

"So, what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when you're first of three, and you're not headlining these shows, you don't pick what date you perform or what time you go on stage to perform, or what city you perform in."

"First of three also doesn't get a tour bus. You get maybe a sprinter van, which I've done before when I've got a band with me. But I'm not going to have my band with me this time."

"It's just me and my acoustic guitar and my sound guy, who happens to be my fiance (musician Justin Long.) So we're gonna be in a soccer mum van."

"This feels like [Incubus is] doing me a favour by bringing me out on tour," added Paris Jackson in her video. "So [what], I'm gonna tell 'em, 'Sorry, guys, we can't perform on this date?' and signed off from her critics...."

Michael Jackson died on June 25th 2009 after suffering a heart attack caused by a drug overdose. His attending doctor Conrad Murray was later jailed for involuntary manslaughter, for administering an overdose of propofol to his patient. Jackson left three children, his only daughter Paris and her brothers Michael "Prince" Jackson and Prince "Bigi" Jackson, reported Deadline.

