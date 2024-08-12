Breaking News
Wayanad landslides: Three more body parts recovered, 130 still missing
Mumbai civic body holds 'Tiranga yatra' across city
Bhiwandi SP legislator asks Maharashtra Waqf board to conduct public hearings
Maldives' main oppn welcomes President Muizzu govt's 'recalibration' of its India policy
Thane: Central Railway RPF arrests two youths for breaking into motorman's cabin
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Mission not so impossible Tom Cruise skydives into Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Mission not so impossible! Tom Cruise skydives into Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Updated on: 12 August,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Paris Olympic Games' closing ceremony was everything grand, from Tom Cruise pulling a mission impossible to H.E.R. singing US national anthem

Mission not so impossible! Tom Cruise skydives into Paris Olympics closing ceremony

In Pics: Tom Cruise

Listen to this article
Mission not so impossible! Tom Cruise skydives into Paris Olympics closing ceremony
x
00:00

Mission not so impossible: Tom Cruise took on the hosting duties at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony 2024 on Sunday. Tom Cruise made a spectacular entrance at the Paris Olympic Games' closing ceremony on August 11, where he performed a skydiving stunt as part of the handoff to Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics.


Apart from Tom, Californian singer H.E.R. performed the national anthem of the United States during the LA28 handover, while Tom Cruise executed a rappelling stunt.



French singer-songwriter Zaho de Sagazan, who performed "Modern Love" for Greta Gerwig during the Cannes Film Festival, opened the closing ceremony with a rendition of French music great Edith Piaf's "Sous le Ciel de Paris."


Phoenix, a French indie rock band from Versailles that was formed in 1995, stunned everyone with their performance. French artist Kavinsky performed his hit number "Nightcall" for the packed stadium.

The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer H.E.R. kicked off the transition to the LA2028 Olympics with her melodic rendition of the American National Anthem, the "Star-Spangled Banner."

About India at the Olympics 2024

A contingent of 117 Indian athletes pursued medals and sporting glory at the Paris 2024 Olympics. India secured a total of six medals at the marquee event, including one silver and five bronze, according to Olympics.com.

Manu Bhaker clinched India’s first medal at these Games, earning bronze and becoming the first Indian woman to medal in Olympic shooting. She then made history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic edition, following her mixed team 10m air pistol bronze with Sarabjot Singh. Her medal with Sarabjot was also the country’s first team medal in shooting.

Swapnil Kusale contributed a third medal in shooting, marking India’s largest haul in this sport at a single Olympics. The Indian men’s hockey team repeated their Tokyo 2020 success by securing bronze in Paris. Neeraj Chopra further enhanced his Olympic legacy, claiming silver in the javelin throw and becoming the most successful individual Olympian from India.

Aman Sehrawat added to the tally, becoming India’s youngest Olympic medalist with a bronze in wrestling. Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification just before a historic final also contributed to the nation’s woes.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 2024 Paris Olympics Entertainment News Hollywood News Updates Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK