Paris Olympic Games' closing ceremony was everything grand, from Tom Cruise pulling a mission impossible to H.E.R. singing US national anthem

Mission not so impossible! Tom Cruise skydives into Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Mission not so impossible: Tom Cruise took on the hosting duties at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony 2024 on Sunday. Tom Cruise made a spectacular entrance at the Paris Olympic Games' closing ceremony on August 11, where he performed a skydiving stunt as part of the handoff to Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Apart from Tom, Californian singer H.E.R. performed the national anthem of the United States during the LA28 handover, while Tom Cruise executed a rappelling stunt.

French singer-songwriter Zaho de Sagazan, who performed "Modern Love" for Greta Gerwig during the Cannes Film Festival, opened the closing ceremony with a rendition of French music great Edith Piaf's "Sous le Ciel de Paris."

Phoenix, a French indie rock band from Versailles that was formed in 1995, stunned everyone with their performance. French artist Kavinsky performed his hit number "Nightcall" for the packed stadium.

The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer H.E.R. kicked off the transition to the LA2028 Olympics with her melodic rendition of the American National Anthem, the "Star-Spangled Banner."

About India at the Olympics 2024

A contingent of 117 Indian athletes pursued medals and sporting glory at the Paris 2024 Olympics. India secured a total of six medals at the marquee event, including one silver and five bronze, according to Olympics.com.

Manu Bhaker clinched India’s first medal at these Games, earning bronze and becoming the first Indian woman to medal in Olympic shooting. She then made history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic edition, following her mixed team 10m air pistol bronze with Sarabjot Singh. Her medal with Sarabjot was also the country’s first team medal in shooting.

Swapnil Kusale contributed a third medal in shooting, marking India’s largest haul in this sport at a single Olympics. The Indian men’s hockey team repeated their Tokyo 2020 success by securing bronze in Paris. Neeraj Chopra further enhanced his Olympic legacy, claiming silver in the javelin throw and becoming the most successful individual Olympian from India.

Aman Sehrawat added to the tally, becoming India’s youngest Olympic medalist with a bronze in wrestling. Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification just before a historic final also contributed to the nation’s woes.