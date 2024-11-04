Breaking News
Updated on: 04 November,2024 02:24 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sources reveal that Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal and legendary director Ridley Scott may be headed to India for their first-ever promotional tour for Gladiator II

With Gladiator II’s release on the horizon, Indian fans are abuzz with anticipation - and now, there's even more reason to be excited. Sources reveal that Academy Award-nominated actor Paul Mescal and legendary director Ridley Scott may be headed to India for their first-ever promotional tour. The film releases on November 15 in India.


What will the promotional tour include?


This landmark visit is poised to elevate the film’s appeal in one of the world’s most passionate movie markets, and it’s no coincidence. “There have been conversations about an India visit. The market is key in the ecosystem of things,” shares a source close to the film. “They’re planning a series of interactive events to engage fans.”


The visit is expected to feature exclusive sneak peeks, including a special preview of Gladiator II and live discussions with Mescal and Scott. With its focus on engaging Indian audiences, this tour could be one for the ages, celebrating the magic of Gladiator II and the enduring cinematic bond between Hollywood and India.

About Gladiator II

'Gladiator II' is an upcoming epic historical action film directed and co-produced by Ridley Scott. It is a sequel to Gladiator (2000), the film was written by David Scarpa. It stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington. Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprise their roles from the first film.

Starring Paul Mescal in the role of a grown-up Lucius, who was portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film, the story follows Lucius living in the northern African region of Numidia where he was earlier sent by his mother Lucilla to stay away from the reach of the Roman Empire. However, the ongoing events make him return to Rome as a gladiator.

The story is set two decades after the events of the Russell Crowe-led movie. Mescal, 28, said he is excited for the project. "I'm so excited to present the first official trailer of Gladiator II. With visionary director, Ridley Scott at the helm, Gladiator II promises to deliver the biggest action sequences ever put to film. Enjoy this first look and we truly can't wait to see you in cinemas this November."

