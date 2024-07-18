They will be part of the main jury of the prominent Swiss festival dedicated to indie cinema, which, as previously announced, will be headed by Austrian auteur Jessica Hausner, reports Variety

Payal Kapadia. Pic/AFP

Indian filmmaker and Cannes Grand Prix winner Payal Kapadia, along with US actor Tim Blake Nelson, Italian actor Luca Marinelli, and Belgian producer Diana Elbaum, has joined the jury of the Locarno Film Festival.

“It is a tremendous privilege to welcome these talented artists and programmers to Locarno and to entrust them with the films our selection committees handpicked from the thousands that were presented to us,” said Giona A Nazzaro, Locarno’s artistic director.

The 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 7 to August 17. Earlier this year, Kapadia was awarded the coveted Grand Prix for her debut feature film, All We Imagine as Light.

