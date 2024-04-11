Breaking News
Hollywood News
Payal’s film scripts history at Cannes

Updated on: 12 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light scripted history by becoming the first Indian title in over 40 years to feature in the prestigious Competition section of the Cannes Film Festival

Payal Kapadia

Listen to this article
Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light scripted history by becoming the first Indian title in over 40 years to feature in the prestigious Competition section of the Cannes Film Festival, where it will vie for the top prize Palme d’Or.


Iris Knobloch, president of the Cannes Festival, and Thierry Fremaux, general delegate, announced the official selection line-up for the 2024 edition of the gala at a press conference streamed live from Cannes, France.


All We Imagine as Light will vie for the top prizeAll We Imagine as Light will vie for the top prize


Besides Kapadia, British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s Santosh will also be showcased at the 77th edition of the film gala. The movie will be screened under the Un Certain Regard section. Kapadia’s project will be presented alongside 19 anticipated titles, including films from master directors, Francis Ford Coppola and Yorgos Lanthimos. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

