Entertainment News > Hollywood News
PDA Alert! Taylor Swift runs into boyfriend Travis Kelce's arms for a kiss during Eras tour in Singapore

Updated on: 09 March,2024 12:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Taylor Swift received a sweet surprise from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce as he landed in Singapore on the night of March 7

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift put up a public display of affection with her boyfriend Travis Kelce in Singapore during the latest leg of her Eras tour. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the fifth night of his girlfriend's Tour run at Singapore National Stadium, reports People magazine.


Swift changed the lyrics of ‘Karma’ to shout him out once again, before they shared a kiss following the show. Kelce, 34, flew across the globe to see Swift, 34, in concert.


As per People, she expressed her appreciation by editing the lyrics of her ‘Midnights’ track ‘Karma’, singing on stage, as per fan videos, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”


After her performance, concert-goers spotted the NFL star standing behind the stage waiting for the Grammy winner, who ran into his arms for a hug and a couple of kisses, as per a video shared on social media.

Fans realised Kelce would be in attendance for the show upon spotting him in the stands with friends at the venue in Kallang, per a photo posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The football player's friend Harry Clark also shared an Instagram Story video of himself sporting an Eras Tour wristband, and he tagged his location as the National Stadium.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

taylor swift singapore Hollywood hollywood news Entertainment News
