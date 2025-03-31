With his 2025 roles as the elastic hero Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and as the hardened survivor Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Pascal has a big year ahead of him.
Pedro Pascal
It’s no stretch to say that Pedro Pascal’s career is running on all cylinders.
ADVERTISEMENT
With his 2025 roles as the elastic hero Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and as the hardened survivor Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Pascal has a big year ahead of him.
The Game of Thrones alum, 49, reflected on his new level of fame during a March 24 virtual critics press conference for the post-apocalyptic drama’s second season, which premieres April 13 on HBO and Max. “This job definitely created a new chapter in my life in a profound way,” Pascal said of The Last of Us. “I think because of the personal experience I had making the show. And then, of course, the way the show was received—in a way that is in measure with how deeply important it means to all of us is a rare thing. It will never happen again.”
Pascal also remembered moments making the show with series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, as well as castmates Bella Ramsey.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever