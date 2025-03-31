Breaking News
Senior citizen held for creating fake will to claim deceased husband's property
Maharashtra: 86,814 vehicles registered on Gudi Padwa, 30 pc more than last year
Beed mosque blast: Two held; accused shot reel with explosives
One killed as fire engulfs tea stall in Pune
Man stabbed to death after argument at wedding function; two minors detained
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Pedro Pascal on The Last Of Us This job created a new chapter in my life

Pedro Pascal on The Last Of Us: 'This job created a new chapter in my life'

Updated on: 31 March,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

With his 2025 roles as the elastic hero Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and as the hardened survivor Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Pascal has a big year ahead of him. 

Pedro Pascal on The Last Of Us: 'This job created a new chapter in my life'

Pedro Pascal

Listen to this article
Pedro Pascal on The Last Of Us: 'This job created a new chapter in my life'
x
00:00

It’s no stretch to say that Pedro Pascal’s career is running on all cylinders.


With his 2025 roles as the elastic hero Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and as the hardened survivor Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Pascal has a big year ahead of him. 


The Game of Thrones alum, 49, reflected on his new level of fame during a March 24 virtual critics press conference for the post-apocalyptic drama’s second season, which premieres April 13 on HBO and Max. “This job definitely created a new chapter in my life in a profound way,” Pascal said of The Last of Us. “I think because of the personal experience I had making the show. And then, of course, the way the show was received—in a way that is in measure with how deeply important it means to all of us is a rare thing. It will never happen again.”


Pascal also remembered moments making the show with series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, as well as castmates Bella Ramsey. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK