With his 2025 roles as the elastic hero Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and as the hardened survivor Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Pascal has a big year ahead of him.

Pedro Pascal

Listen to this article Pedro Pascal on The Last Of Us: 'This job created a new chapter in my life' x 00:00

It’s no stretch to say that Pedro Pascal’s career is running on all cylinders.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his 2025 roles as the elastic hero Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and as the hardened survivor Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Pascal has a big year ahead of him.

The Game of Thrones alum, 49, reflected on his new level of fame during a March 24 virtual critics press conference for the post-apocalyptic drama’s second season, which premieres April 13 on HBO and Max. “This job definitely created a new chapter in my life in a profound way,” Pascal said of The Last of Us. “I think because of the personal experience I had making the show. And then, of course, the way the show was received—in a way that is in measure with how deeply important it means to all of us is a rare thing. It will never happen again.”

Pascal also remembered moments making the show with series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, as well as castmates Bella Ramsey.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever