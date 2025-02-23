Lynne Marie Stewart who played Miss Yvonne in Pee-wee's Playhouse dies at 78

Lynne Marie Stewart, best known for her role as Miss Yvonne in Pee-wee's Playhouse and appearances in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, died at the age of 78

Picture Courtesy/ Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark's Instagram account

Lynne Marie Stewart, the actor best known for her iconic role as Miss Yvonne in Pee-wee's Playhouse and appearances in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has passed away at the age of 78, as reported by Variety.

Stewart became a beloved figure through her portrayal of Miss Yvonne in the Pee-wee franchise, which included appearances in The Pee-wee Herman Show (1981), Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985), Pee-wee's Playhouse (1986-'90) Big Top Pee-wee (1988), Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse (1988) and Pee-wee's Big Holiday (2016).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark (@therealelvira)

Several film stars and celebrities condoled Lynne Marie Stewart's demise. 'Elvira' star Cassandra Peterson was one of several to pay tribute to the actress on Instagram after they met at The Groundlings in Los Angeles and appeared together in Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988) and The Elvira Show (1993).

She wrote, "My heart is breaking upon hearing the news of my dear friend @lynnestewart78 Lynne Stewart's passing," wrote Peterson on Instagram. "One of the kindest, sweetest, funniest women who ever lived. The iconic Miss Yvonne of Pee-wee's Playhouse: She'll always be 'the most beautiful woman in Puppetland."

Born on December 14, 1946, in Los Angeles, Stewart was a member of The Groundlings in the '70s, where she met Paul Reubens, Phil Hartman, and Cassandra Peterson.

In addition to her role as Miss Yvonne, Stewart was known for playing Bonnie Kelly, the sweet mother of lead character Charlie Kelly -- played by Charlie Day -- in the long-running comedy series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Stewart first appeared as Bonnie in the show's first season in 2005 and made her final appearance in the 16th season in 2023.

Stewart's other credits include the films American Graffiti (1973), Jumpin' Jack Flash (1986), The Running Man (1987), Rain Man (1988), Clear and Present Danger (1994), and Bridesmaids (2011), as per Variety.

