Pete Davidson gets seemingly dissed by Katy Perry

Katy Perry. Pic/AFP

Singer and songwriter Katy Perry might be the only person not on the Pete Davidson train as she has seemingly dissed Kim Kardashian's love interest. According to Fox News, Perry dissed Davidson while playing the M.A.S.H. TikTok trend, which originated as a fortune-telling game that children played. The full form of M.A.S.H stands for Mansion, Apartment, Shack, and House.

Through the game, Perry landed a castle, a Tesla, and six kids, all of which she seemed to be happy about. However, what did not seem to sit right with the pop star was Davidson as her husband. She made a face when his name landed on the screen. "No offense @Kim Kardashian," Perry captioned the TikTok, tagging Kardashian. She also added, "(and Orlando? [shrugging emoji])."

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked after "The Kardashians" star served as the host of "Saturday Night Live" in October. Davidson was first spotted with Kardashian at Knott's Scary Farm on Halloween weekend. The duo was photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster, but insiders at the time called the outing friendly. It is unclear when the two made their relationship official, but Davidson first referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" in February.

Davidson is the first person Kardashian has dated since she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West. West and Kardashian, who got married in 2014, share four kids together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. As Davidson and Kardashian's relationship has continued to make headlines, Kanye has publicly ranted about Davidson on social media. He even included the comedian in his 'Eazy' music video where he kidnapped and buried the comedian. Meanwhile, Kardashian has said she would like to handle all divorce matters privately, as per Fox News.

