Pirates of the Caribbean actor Tamayo Perry dies after shark attack while surfing off Oahu

Pirates of the Caribbean star Tamayo Perry died after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu

Pirates of the Caribbean star, lifeguard, and surfing instructor Tamayo Perry died after a shark attack, and this has shocked everyone. The actor passed away on Sunday, 23rd July, and his death has swept over Hawaii. The professional lifeguard died after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The shark attacked him near Goat Island, Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in a statement. “Honolulu Ocean Safety and the city's fire, police, and emergency medical services departments responded to Malaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore just before 1 pm after a caller reported seeing a man who appeared to have suffered shark bites,” Enright said.

Lifeguards brought Perry to shore by jet ski, and paramedics assisted with the death pronouncement, Enright further said. Perry, who worked as a lifeguard on the North Shore, began his career with the Ocean Safety Department in July 2016, Enright said.

As soon as this news broke out, fans started mourning the death of the surfing instructor and actor. One user wrote, “RIP Tamayo Perry. The Pipeline specialist and Honolulu County lifeguard will be dearly missed by the entire North Shore community. He lost his life today in a shark incident at Goat Island off O’ahu. My deepest condolences to his family and many friends.” Another netizen said, “I met Tamayo Perry and his sweet wife Emilia earlier this year at a talk story at Turtle Bay where he reminisced about North Shore surfing. He was special. What a tragic loss.”

RIP Tamayo Perry 💔 The Pipeline specialist and Honolulu County Lifeguard will be dearly missed by the entire North Shore community. He lost his life today in a shark incident at Goat Island off O’ahu. My deepest condolences to his family and many friends. 🙏 @freesurfmag pic.twitter.com/YDnEy31teI — Shannon Reporting (@ShannonReports) June 24, 2024

It was further revealed that Ocean Safety personnel had posted shark warnings in the area following the attack on Tamayo Perry. After the shocking demise of Tamayo, Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager said Perry was ‘a lifeguard loved by all.’

“He's well known on the North Shore. He's a professional surfer known worldwide,” Lager said at a news conference. “Tamayo's personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.” Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, calling Perry's death a tragic loss.

