The 'Pitch Perfect' actress has given us the exact perfect news we all wanted to hear. Rebel Wilson married her partner Ramona Agruma on September 28, and we couldn’t be happier. According to reports, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony organized in Sardinia, Italy.

People magazine reported that Rebel and Ramona fled to Italy for their special day. It was in 2022 when they officially announced their relationship. Taking to her Instagram, Rebel had put out a sweet post stating, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

Ramona Agruma & Rebel Wilson’s engagement

It was on Valentine’s Day 2023, a year after announcing they were together, that Rebel and Ramona shared that they were engaged. The couple shared some happy pictures that were nothing short of a fairy tale.

While sharing the pictures, Wilson wrote, “We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise.” The actor had talked about the proposal in her book, 'Rebel Rising: A Memoir'. She wrote, “Ramona sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases. I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box. I end with, ‘So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?’ ‘Yes,’ she says through the tears streaming down her face.”

As soon as they shared the pictures, fans began reacting to their adorable moment. One wrote, "Congratulations to you both... I love seeing how happy you both are." "Congratulations, beautiful. You deserve the best. Keep up your amazing journey," another one wrote. A third fan said, "CONGRATULATIONS REBEL! May you BOTH have a LIFETIME of LOVE and HAPPINESS!" To note, Rebel Wilson welcomed a child via surrogacy in 2022. The couple will be raising the child together.

