Veteran singer Lou Christie, best known for his 1966 No. 1 hit Lightnin’ Strikes, has died at 82. He is survived by his wife Francesca and daughter Bianca

Lou Christie. Pic/X

Listen to this article ‘Lightnin’ Strikes’ hitmaker Lou Christie passes away at 82 x 00:00

Veteran singer Lou Christie breathed his last at the age of 82 on Wednesday.

The news of his demise was announced by his family on social media. However, the cause of his death was not disclosed, as per Variety.

Christie had three top 10 singles in the U.S. across a period of six years in the '60s, the biggest being "Lightnin' Strikes," which was released in 1965 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 1966. Written by Christie with Twyla Herbert, the MGM-label single was famous for a soaring hook with a nearly Frankie Valli-level falsetto.

That career peak was preceded in 1963 with "Two Faces Have I," which reached No. 6. Also written by Christie and Herbert, the song was not often covered, yet Bruce Springsteen acknowledged it as an inspiration for his song "Two Faces" almost a quarter-century later.

Christie closed out his run in the top 10 in 1969 with "I'm Gonna Make You Mine," which made it to No. 10 in the U.S., while doing better in the U.K., peaking at No. 2 there.

After his chart success ran out, Christie tried country music, and one song in that vein, "Beyond the Blue Horizon," went top 20 on the AC chart. He continued recording into the 2010s and did concert appearances on the oldies circuit for decades.

Christie is survived by his wife, Francesca Winfield, and their daughter, Bianca Christie.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever