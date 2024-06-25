Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump in glam gothic look see pic

Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump in glam gothic look, see pic

Updated on: 25 June,2024 11:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The model took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with a black lace bodysuit that beautifully highlighted her baby bump.

Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump in glam gothic look, see pic

Hailey Bieber

Listen to this article
Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump in glam gothic look, see pic
x
00:00

Hailey Bieber, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber recently flaunted her fashion flair in a black lace ensemble. The model took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with a black lace bodysuit that beautifully highlighted her baby bump.


Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump in glam gothic look


Hailey looked stunning as she completed her look with black sunglasses, a petite black purse, and a casual messy bun. During a stroll through New York City streets, Hailey layered her gothic-inspired outfit with a stylish black leather jacket from Rhode, further accentuating her evolving maternity style.


When the couple announced their pregnancy

In a heartwarming announcement, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber revealed that he and his wife Hailey are expecting their first child. The power couple got married in 2018 in a low key ceremony.

In a post on his official Instagram handle on Thursday, Bieber shared beautiful pictures and a sweet video in which Hailey can be seen donning a gorgeous white-lace dress with a visible baby bump. Justin, on the other hand, was seen in casual outfits and clicking pictures of his wife. 

In addition to expressing their love and affection for one another, the pair was also seen in the pictures renewing their wedding vows, which also appears to be a pregnancy photoshoot.

The comment section of the posts have been flooded with congratulatory message for the couple.  Several stars including Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Demi Lovato and more congratulated the couple. Hailey’s best friend, model Kendall Jenner also took to the comment section to confess that she is in tears once again. "Ahh here comes the tears again,” she said indicating that she cried when she got to know about Hailey's pregnancy. 

Justin and Hailey have been vocal about having kids. In 2021, Hailey told Elle, “We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK