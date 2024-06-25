Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump in glam gothic look, see pic

The model took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with a black lace bodysuit that beautifully highlighted her baby bump.

Hailey Bieber

Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump in glam gothic look

Hailey Bieber, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber recently flaunted her fashion flair in a black lace ensemble. The model took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with a black lace bodysuit that beautifully highlighted her baby bump.

Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump in glam gothic look

Hailey looked stunning as she completed her look with black sunglasses, a petite black purse, and a casual messy bun. During a stroll through New York City streets, Hailey layered her gothic-inspired outfit with a stylish black leather jacket from Rhode, further accentuating her evolving maternity style.

When the couple announced their pregnancy

In a heartwarming announcement, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber revealed that he and his wife Hailey are expecting their first child. The power couple got married in 2018 in a low key ceremony.

In a post on his official Instagram handle on Thursday, Bieber shared beautiful pictures and a sweet video in which Hailey can be seen donning a gorgeous white-lace dress with a visible baby bump. Justin, on the other hand, was seen in casual outfits and clicking pictures of his wife.

In addition to expressing their love and affection for one another, the pair was also seen in the pictures renewing their wedding vows, which also appears to be a pregnancy photoshoot.

The comment section of the posts have been flooded with congratulatory message for the couple. Several stars including Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Demi Lovato and more congratulated the couple. Hailey’s best friend, model Kendall Jenner also took to the comment section to confess that she is in tears once again. "Ahh here comes the tears again,” she said indicating that she cried when she got to know about Hailey's pregnancy.

Justin and Hailey have been vocal about having kids. In 2021, Hailey told Elle, “We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

(With inputs from ANI)