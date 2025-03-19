Priyanka Chopra shared a close-up of a Playbill for The Last Five Years, featuring a cover image of Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in an intimate pose

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra is proud of her husband Nick Jonas as he commences Broadway x 00:00

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she’s extremely proud of her husband Nick Jonas, whose Broadway play “The Last Five Years” performance has begun.



Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared some glimpses. The image features a black-and-white photograph of a theater stage with "THE LAST FIVE YEARS" displayed on the screen. The ornate ceiling and interior of the theater are visible.

Priyanka's message expresses pride in Nick Jonas in "The Last Five Years". She wrote: “So proud of you @nickjonas performances start tonight!! @Thelastfiveyears.”

She then shared a close-up of a Playbill for The Last Five Years, featuring a cover image of Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in an intimate pose. The Playbill is for the Hudson Theatre, where the production is taking place.

In the background, the stage is lit up with blue lighting, with "THE LAST FIVE YEARS" displayed on it, and an audience is seated, waiting for the performance to begin.

Priyanka captioned the post with "First preview," expressing her excitement and pride. She also tagged Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren, and Whitney White.

Going by the official website of “The Last Five Years” Play, the synopsis reads: “Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years, starring Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.”

The plot according to the website mentioned: “She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.”

In other news, on March 18, Nick showed what being a girl dad looks like. He dropped an adorable picture, where his head is adorned with all kinds of fancy hairpins.

We could also see pink and white balloons in the backdrop of the photo captioned, "Girl dad life".

