Priyanka Chopra oozes glamour as she attends Bulgari event in black gown

Updated on: 08 June,2022 03:30 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jameela Jamil commented "I gasped"

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram


Priyanka Chopra, was the cynosure of all eyes as she attended an event for Bulgari in Paris, in a stunning black and white gown on Tuesday . She was recently announced as one of the four new brand ambassadors for the jewellery brand, the other three are actresses Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, along with K-Pop star Lisa from Blackpink.

Commenting on celebrity stylist Law Roach's post featuring a video of PC's look, Jameela Jamil commented, "I gasped."




Priyanka donned an evening gown featuring ruffle details and a strap pattern in the back for the event. She teamed the outfit with ornate jewellery studded with green gems.


