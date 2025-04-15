Breaking News
Priyanka Chopra reunites with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron for a comedy flick

Updated on: 15 April,2025 11:20 AM IST  |  Washington DC
ANI |

Priyanka is also reportedly in the works with SS Rajamouli's new untitled movie starring Mahesh Babu as the lead.

Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron. Pics/AFP

Actress Priyanka Chopra is set to reunite with her Baywatch co-star Zac Efron for Nicholas Stoller's untitled comedy film, reported The Hollywood Reporter.


Along with the 'Don' actress, the 'Cesar Chavez' actor Michael Pena has also joined the lead cast of the film, which is being produced under the collaboration of Amazon MGM Studios.


Priyanka announced her involvement in the movie by sharing a snap of a news report of The Hollywood Reporter on her Instagram story.


Picture Courtesy/Priyanka Chopra`s Instagram accountPicture Courtesy/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

According to the outlet, the actress will appear alongside Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, and Billy Eichner in the film. Helming the film from his own script, Stoller reunites with the studio behind his recent feature 'You're Cordially Invited' that starred Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon in the lead roles.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film, which was previously titled Judgment Day, focuses on a young convict (Efron) who gets out of prison and takes an unscripted TV courtroom hostage because he is convinced that the judge (Ferrell) delivered a ruling that destroyed his life.

The details of the movie are still kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's forthcoming films include Amazon MGM titles 'The Bluff' from director Frank E Flowers and 'Heads of State' starring WWE wrestler turned actor John Cena.

The actress was earlier seen in the action series 'Citadel' with actor Richard Madden. However, Season 2 of this highly awaited series has now reportedly been postponed until spring 2026.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon MGM is not satisfied with the current version of the show's second season. Sources told the outlet that the release has been pushed back, and all Citadel spinoff series are now on hold.

The company has not yet confirmed an official return date for the series.

Priyanka is also reportedly in the works with SS Rajamouli's new untitled movie starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

