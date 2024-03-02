Breaking News
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite The Boys actor Karl Urban in Frank E Flowers directorial The Bluff
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite 'The Boys' actor Karl Urban in Frank E. Flowers-directorial 'The Bluff'

Updated on: 02 March,2024 12:42 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to come on board for ‘The Bluff’ directed by Frank E. Flowers. The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project.


Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’, which has been on top spot for the past two weeks. The movie shot past $120 million worldwide, reports Deadline.


Set in the 19th century Caribbean, ‘The Bluff’, which is an AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios movie, follows a former female pirate (played by Priyanka), who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. As per Deadline, the film, which is targeting a spring production start in Australia and will be available to stream on Prime Video. Flowers co-wrote the screenplay for ‘The Bluff’ with Joe Ballarini.


Producers include AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco; Cinestar Pictures’ Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana; and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

AGBO’s Kassee Whiting; Cinestar Pictures’ Zoe Saldana; Rocket Science’s Thorsten Schumacher; Ballarini; and Flowers serve as executive producers. Priyanka counts more than 75 international and Hollywood films and series to her credit.

In February 2021, she became a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir ‘Unfinished. Up next’, she will be seen in the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba.

priyanka chopra hollywood news Hollywood Amazon Prime Video Entertainment News
