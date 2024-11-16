Producer Jerry Bruckheimer reveals Brad Pitt will do world tour to promote 'F1'

'F1' is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 25, 2025, overseas, and in the United States on June 27, 2025

Brad Pitt. Pic/AFP

Brad Pitt will do a world tour to promote his film 'F1', which is set to release on June 25, 2025, informed producer Jerry Bruckheimer, reported Deadline.

"Brad is really invested in this movie," said Buckheimer, adding, "He doesn't like to do press, but I think we'll take him on a world tour where he'll be glad to show his efforts in driving and acting in this movie."

'F1' is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 25, 2025, overseas, and in the United States on June 27, 2025.

When asked about the film's planned premieres before its commercial release, probably referring to Cannes or other film festivals, Bruckheimer didn't open up much and said, "That's up for discussion. I think we're going to show it in Monaco, to the drivers and the F1 teams and then we'll have premieres in New York and London and a bunch of other cities."

Apple Original Film announced the film's title, 'F1', and the film's poster featuring Pitt in his racing gear. The film stars Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. Additionally, a teaser poster was released.

"It's going to be everywhere around the world - Imax theatres, where you're going to get the huge experience that Imax gives you," the producer said.

Bruckheimer shared that F1 drivers, "are booked every five minutes. It's unbelievable what their life is like. The physical toll that it takes on them, the amount of training that they have to do, you never see that. But we'll certainly show you some of that in the movie. I love to make what I call process movies. I've done it over and over again. I had a TV series called CSI that takes you behind the curtain and shows you what the world is really like and that's what our movie does. You get inside the world of F1 and you see how it actually works. But there's a lot of wonderful dramatic stories I keep telling," reported Deadline.

'F1' is an upcoming American sports action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger based on the motorsport of the same name, created in collaboration with the FIA, its governing body. The film features actors like Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Lewis Hamilton, Javier Bardem and Sarah Niles.

Pitt plays a former Formula One driver who returns to the grid with his colleague (Damson Idris) at APXGP, a fictitious team. The film stars Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Kosinski directs and produces the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner. The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1 and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA and race promoters. Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer, reported Deadline.

