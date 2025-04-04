Breaking News
Teachers want Mumbai University to go back to physical exam evaluation model
Maharashtra: Unopened stretch on Samruddhi road patched up, shut
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Not happy with RBI’s responses about audit, says EOW
Mumbai: Man stabbed over a reel he shared
500 Bangladeshis living illegally in Mumbai arrested in past 3 months: Cops
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Queer movie review Daniel Craig starrer is beautiful to look at but rather unfulfilling

Queer movie review: Daniel Craig-starrer is beautiful to look at but rather unfulfilling

Updated on: 04 April,2025 05:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

This is a story about a man constantly searching for fulfillment but unable to find it and the film experience mirrors that feeling

Queer movie review: Daniel Craig-starrer is beautiful to look at but rather unfulfilling

Queer still

Listen to this article
Queer movie review: Daniel Craig-starrer is beautiful to look at but rather unfulfilling
x
00:00

Film: Queer
Cast: Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Rating: 3/5
Runtime: 137 min


“Queer” attempts to adapt Author William S. Burroughs deeply personal novel about lust, addiction, and even telepathy. But the resultant is not exactly kosher. “Queer” feels a bit too manufactured to be genuinely moving or entrancing. The runtime is also too long for it to be a comfortable watch.


Adapted by Justin Kurtizkes, Burroughs autobiographical novel, was written in the mid-1950s. Luca Guadagnino, the director of “Call Me By Your Name” and “Challengers” has made yet another good-looking film with great production design, art direction, period specific costumes, piercing cinematography and a background score that embeds Sinead O’Connor and Nirvana among others but the narrative feels rather hollow and functions in a vacuum.


The initial neo-noir tone presents Craig as William “Bill” Lee, evidently middle-aged writer trying to pick up younger men. It’s an altogether gay love story between the much older Lee (Craig) a writer in postwar Mexico City who spends most of his days drinking, trying to find something to give his life reason, and the young Allerton (Drew Starkey). Lee spots Allerton (Drew Starkey) in the street and he literally bows down to the attraction with Nirvana’s “Come As You Are” playing in the background. But after that first meet cute moment the couple’s shenanigans get rather repetitive and boring. Lee and Allerton come together, break apart, and come together again on a trip to the Amazon to experiment with ayahuasca- the root that could enhance telepathic communication.

Craig is charismatic, engaging and raw, and goes at his role without any inhibitions and Starkey, working with an underwritten character manages to hold his own. The film though doesn’t register emotionally because Guadagnino serves it vague and indecipherable.

“Queer” has a 1980s art house look and feels rather out-of place in the modern context. It also serves up explicit images of homo eroticism and surrealism in ambiguous fashion. This is a story about a man constantly searching for fulfillment but unable to find it and the film experience mirrors that feeling. Needing sex, drugs, and meaning are difficult things to convey and Guadagnino’s film only just about scratches the surface.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

daniel craig film review hollywood film review movie review Hollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK