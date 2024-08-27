He appeared on an episode of the comedy podcast Club Random with Bill Maher, where, among other things, he discussed the difficulties of wrapping up a trilogy

Quentin Tarantino. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Quentin Tarantino: 'I’m a big fan of the Toy Story trilogy' x 00:00

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino said that he doesn’t watch all animated stories and added that he is a fan of the “Toy Story” trilogy.

“I don’t watch all the animated movies and stuff, but I’m a big fan of the Toy Story trilogy,” he said in a clip that has since gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He appeared on an episode of the comedy podcast Club Random with Bill Maher, where, among other things, he discussed the difficulties of wrapping up a trilogy.

“I think there’s only one trilogy that completely and utterly works to the Nth degree and that’s A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

He went on to describe that the Clint Eastwood-starring Italian film series, which founded the Spaghetti Western genre, was successful because it followed a “one director vision” in filmmaker Sergio Leone through all three films, reports deadline.com.

“It does what no other trilogy has ever been quite able to do. The first movie is terrific, but the second movie is so great and takes the whole idea to such a bigger canvas that it obliterates the first one,” Tarantino said.

He added: “And then the third one does the same thing to the second one, and that’s kind of what never happens. You’ll see this big jump from the first to the second and they don’t really land the third one.”

Quarantino shared that the “Mad Max” films as a series that is unable to stick the landing.

Like the Dollars Trilogy, Tarantino said that the Disney animated franchise is able to accomplish this feat and for this reason, he has no interest in watching beyond the junior installment.

“In the case of Toy Story, the third one is just magnificent. It’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. And if you’ve seen the other two, it’s just devastating. But the thing is, then three years later or something they did a fourth, and I have no desire to see it.”

“You literally ended the story as perfect as you could, so no, I don’t care if it’s good. I’m done.”