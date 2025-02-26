The classic, which first published in 1812 in their collection Grimm’s Fairy Tales, follows Snow White, a princess, as she is targeted by her jealous stepmother, the Evil Queen, who orders her death

Rachel Zegler. Pics/AFP

Hollywood actor Rachel Zegler finally talks about the backlash she faced regarding Disney’s live-action reimagining of Snow White, due in theatres March 21. Speaking in a magazine interview, Zegler reflected on her previous statements surrounding the film adaptation and called the audience’s negative sentiments around it a reflection of their “passion” for the character and original 1937 animated Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, itself based on the darker Brothers Grimm German fairy tale.

“I interpret people’s feelings about this film as their passion for her,” she told the magazine, “and what an honour to be a part of something for which people feel so much passion. We’re not always going to have the same sentiments as those around us and all that we can do is give the best of ourselves.”

The classic, which first published in 1812 in their collection Grimm’s Fairy Tales, follows Snow White, a princess, as she is targeted by her jealous stepmother, the Evil Queen, who orders her death. She finds refuge with seven dwarfs, but the Queen tricks her into eating a poisoned apple, putting her into a deep sleep. A prince’s kiss breaks the spell, and Snow White awakens to live happily ever after.

Zegler didn’t touch on the initial wave of backlash in 2021 following her casting announcement as the titular princess spurred by right-wing-fueled hate surrounding her Latinx background though she did allude to it, drawing comparisons to the Halle Bailey-starring The Little Mermaid. “Now I see what a beautiful experience it was for all the Black girls around the world to see Halle play Ariel in The Little Mermaid,” she said.

