Rami Malek reveals a major advice which he received from Tom Cruise

Rami Malek and Tom Cruise. Pics/AFP

The Oscar-winning actor, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released spy action-thriller ‘The Amateur’, has shed light on the weapons training advice which he received from Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise.



Rami Malek recently appeared on chat show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ wherein he shared the story of a candid interaction with the ‘Mission Impossible’ star, Tom Cruise. Rami Malek shared a funny encounter with Tom Cruise, who insisted on taking weapons training for ‘The Amateur’.

“If anyone knows action, it’s Tom Cruise,” Malek said. When Cruise found out Malek was doing an action film, he immediately asked, “Well, You’re going to need weapons training!” Malek replied, “It’s called ‘The Amateur’, he doesn’t do any of that”.

But Cruise doubled down, “I promise you, you’re going to need weapons training”. Days later, Malek got an email titled “Weapons Training”. Malek’s response? “I was like, ‘Done. I’m doing it’”, he said.

Directed by James Hawes, ‘The Amateur’ follows the story of Charles Heller, a CIA Cryptographer who seeks out to avenge the murder of his wife who loses her life in a terrorist attack. The film also features Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, Caitriona Balfe and Holt McCallany in pivotal roles. The film released in India on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is regarded as a Hollywood icon, and boasts of multiple accolades, including an Honorary Palme d'Or and three Golden Globe Awards, in addition to nominations for four Academy Awards. His films have grossed over $12 billion worldwide, placing him among the highest-grossing actors of all time.

He is one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, and has consistently been one of the world's highest-paid actors. He began acting in the early 1980s and made his breakthrough with leading roles in ‘Risky Business’ and ‘Top Gun’.

