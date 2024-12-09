Rapper Jay-Z accused of raping a 13-year-old with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2000

The allegations surfaced in a civil lawsuit filed on Sunday in New York federal court by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of an accuser Jane Doe. Jay-Z has strongly denied the claims, labeling them a 'blackmail attempt'

Rapper and music mogul Jay-Z, whose real name is Sean Carter, has been accused of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs, according to Billboard.

The allegations surfaced in a civil lawsuit filed on Sunday in New York federal court by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of an accuser Jane Doe. Jay-Z has strongly denied the claims, labeling them a "blackmail attempt."

The lawsuit alleges that Combs and Carter drugged and assaulted the victim during an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. The plaintiff claims she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement and given a drink that made her feel "woozy" and "lightheaded" before the assault occurred.

"Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor. Many others were present at the afterparty, but did nothing to stop the assault," read the lawsuit according to the publication.

Jay-Z responded with a statement on Sunday, dismissing the lawsuit as an attempt to extort money. He described Buzbee as a "fraud" and a "deplorable human" who exploits victims for personal gain. He vowed not to settle the case, promising to expose the lawyer in a "very public fashion."

"You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. "I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists ... will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am," read Carter's statement according to Billboard.

The lawsuit is an updated version of an earlier case that initially named only Sean Combs. It comes amid a series of accusations against Combs, including a federal indictment in September alleging he ran a criminal operation to fulfill his "sexual gratification."

