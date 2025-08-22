Breaking News
Updated on: 22 August,2025 12:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rapper Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly assaulting a police officer after being found nude on a street. He was treated at a hospital, booked on misdemeanor charges, and later released

Lil Nas X

American rapper Lil Nas X is looking at a legally tough time. The rapper has been booked in a Los Angeles County jail after he was arrested on allegations of assaulting a police officer. On Thursday (Pacific Standard Time), officers responded to reports of a man "nude in the street" in the 1100 block of Ventura Boulevard, reported 'People' magazine. The suspect has been confirmed as the Industry Baby singer, and he went on to allegedly “batter an officer, so he was booked for battery on a (peace officer)”, the spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police said.

Lil Nas X taken to hospital before jail



According to reports, before taking him in, the authorities took the 26-year-old to the hospital on suspicion of a drug overdose. He was discharged quickly and then taken to the police department to process his arrest.  The booking report indicates that he was charged with a misdemeanor and booked at 11:22 a.m. Hours after the arrest, TMZ published photos that appeared to show the singer walking down the 1100 block of Ventura Boulevard, around 4 a.m., wearing only underwear and boots.


The outlet also reported that multiple calls were made to law enforcement to report a possible overdose, though the spokesperson was unable to confirm.

Work front

Lil Nas X's latest release was an EP titled Days Before Dreamboy, which included previously released singles “Light Again!," "Hotbox" and "Big Dummy!" In April, the "Old Town Road" singer (born Montero Hill) shared a video to Instagram taken from a hospital bed. At the time, he said he was suffering from facial paralysis. He later said he was doing OK and asked fans to "stop being sad" for him: "Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it", he wrote.

Throughout his career, the young singer has attracted controversies. The conservatives in the US called the music video for his hit single Montero (Call Me By Your Name) "depraved" and "evil". The singer responded with a fake apology video on YouTube, which cut into Montero's infamous lap-dancing scene, and wrote on Twitter that he wanted his haters' tears to "fill my Grammy cup".

 

