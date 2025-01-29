Rebecca Hall reunites with Godzilla x Kong director Adam Wingard for Onslaught

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 January,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Rebecca Hall is also known for her roles in films Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: New Empire as well as Christine, and Marston & The Wonder Women

Rebecca Hall. Pic/AFP

Actor Rebecca Hall has reunited with her 'Godzilla x Kong' director Adam Wingard for the action thriller 'Onslaught'.


There are no character details available for Hall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.


Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce Onslaught under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24, as per the outlet.


Hall is also known for her roles in films "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Godzilla x Kong: New Empire" as well as "Christine," "The Town," and "Marston & The Wonder Women".

Hall has found success as a writer and director, as well. She directed and co-wrote the 2021 feature "Passing" starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga and will next write, direct, and star in the film "Four Days Like Sunday," which is inspired by her own life.

Rebecca Hall has joined the cast of the Ryan Murphy FX series 'The Beauty'.

Hall will appear alongside previously announced series leads Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, and Jeremy Pope. FX has given the show an 11-episode order.

She is currently seen in the series 'The Listeners'.

She will next be seen in Ella McCay, a James L. Brooks' dramedy for 20th Century Studios. The cast includes Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson and Ayo Edebiri, among others, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

