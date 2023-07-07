Romijn went on to call Bryan Singer a 'fantastic filmmaker' and that she’s grappled with how to discuss the more positive associations of her time with him as a director

Rebecca Romijn. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rebecca Romijn reveals why she chose to stay silent on alleged sexual harassment by 'X-Men' directors x 00:00

'X-Men' actress Rebecca Romijn, who plays the role of Mystique in the older Fox movies, has said that she didn't speak out about the misconduct allegations against 'X-Men' directors, Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner, because others had already done so.

In an interview with The Independent, the actress said that she chose to remain silent about the chaotic on-set behaviour and allegations of sexual misconduct against Bryan Singer because she didn’t feel like there was anything left to say, as her colleagues had already been outspoken about the whole affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, quoted by The Hollywood Reporter: "Yeah, I kind of just… I didn't feel like I needed to say anything. I know the two people that I worked with had it coming, and they got theirs," she said. “I’m not gonna… I don’t need to say anything else."

During the interview, Romijn also shared her experience on working with Singer who in a 2019 piece in 'The Atlantic' was accused by four individuals of sexual misconduct, including one allegation of rape, with teenage boys. Singer denied all allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct, and settled a 2017 lawsuit with Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2019, who alleged the filmmaker sexually assaulted him in 2002 during a party in Seattle.

Romijn went on to call Singer a "fantastic filmmaker" and that she’s grappled with how to discuss the more positive associations of her time with him as a director.

"It was amazing watching him work. And you have to decide if you want to try and separate those two things," she said. "There was drama on set, and I witnessed it and I heard a lot about it. And he sometimes didn’t come in prepared. But he would show up and, without any preparation whatsoever, direct the most awesome scene that he was able to put together because he’s such a good filmmaker."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Romijn added that she ultimately didn't "want to throw anyone under the bus except for 'X-Men 3: The Last Stand' director Brett Ratner, whom she says she “was not happy working with.

"But he’s been canceled," she continued. "I haven't spoken up about anything with regard to #MeToo, because I had two major issues with two directors I've worked with — and both of them already got theirs, one of them being Brett Ratner."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever