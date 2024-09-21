Saulnier sets up this thriller in wonderful fashion. David Gallego’s shot taking is excellent and Saulnier himself has ensured an edit that is cut to a specific rhythm

Rebel Ridge movie review

Listen to this article Rebel Ridge movie review: A beautifully constructed action thriller x 00:00

Film: Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Oscar Gail, Steve Zissis

Director: Jeremy Saulnier

Rating: 3/5

Runtime: 131 min

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a genre piece presented with a great deal of artistry. The film opens with Iron Maiden’s The Number of the Beast playing in the background while Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) is knocked off his bicycle by a cop car. It’s clear that the cops are acting fishy and looking for someone to scam. Terry happens to fall nicely into their greasy, greedy hands as he has a lot of cash stashed away in his bag which the cops discover and seize. This is a tense prologue that grabs attention by generating relatable horror at what is transpiring right before our eyes.

The shady small town cops played by David Denman and Emory Cohen, are just doing what they do best. They don’t really think that Terry has a hope in hell of fighting them and their corrupt small town operation led by their slimy Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) who appears to be getting better and better with age). Terry claims he can account for the money and does it too, but the cops are a law unto themselves. Then the unexpected happens and Terry who was quiet and centered while appealing to their good offices starts letting go off his monumental control.

Producer/Writer/director Jeremy Saulnier gets right into the heart of this excellent thriller and sets up a face-off between good and evil that is quite a humdinger. The high intensity, edgy tension escalates as the Cops begin to realise that Terry is much more than what they thought him to be at first. Feels like a ‘First Blood’ situation but this one is not as brutal or nihilistic. Saulnier sets up a far more realistic and cautiously tempered narrative eking out high tension as the narrative progresses to the eventual finale.

The canvas is minimalistic. In addition to the corrupt cops, there’s a court clerk (AnnaSophia Robb) who tries to help Terry, a Judge, and a senior clerk involved along with a few other cops. Actors like Steve Zissis and James Cromwell play the peripheral roles.

Saulnier sets up this thriller in wonderful fashion. David Gallego’s shot taking is excellent and Saulnier himself has ensured an edit that is cut to a specific rhythm. Several catch 22 situations play out. The basic good vs. evil construct echoes the temper and treatment of ’80s action movies and classic Westerns.

Aaron Pierre plays Terry with riveting finesse. The degree of intensity he imbues his character with comes through palpably. Terry is ex-military, makes a plan and then does whatever it takes to complete it. Pierre embodies that ideology beautifully. He lends both desperation and determination to the character he plays. His action craft is highly effective too. He uses it judiciously and powerfully. It’s about time we welcomed a new action star to the forefront!