Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Rebel Ridge movie review A beautifully constructed action thriller

Rebel Ridge movie review: A beautifully constructed action thriller

Updated on: 21 September,2024 06:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Saulnier sets up this thriller in wonderful fashion. David Gallego’s shot taking is excellent and Saulnier himself has ensured an edit that is cut to a specific rhythm

Rebel Ridge movie review: A beautifully constructed action thriller

Rebel Ridge movie review

Listen to this article
Rebel Ridge movie review: A beautifully constructed action thriller
x
00:00

Film: Rebel Ridge  (Netflix)
Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Oscar Gail, Steve Zissis
Director: Jeremy Saulnier
Rating: 3/5
Runtime: 131 min


This is a genre piece presented with a great deal of artistry. The film opens with Iron Maiden’s The Number of the Beast playing in the background while Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) is knocked off his bicycle by a cop car. It’s clear that the cops are acting fishy and looking for someone to scam. Terry happens to fall nicely into their greasy, greedy hands as he has a lot of cash stashed away in his bag which the cops discover and seize. This is a tense prologue that grabs attention by generating relatable horror at what is transpiring right before our eyes.



The shady small town cops played by David Denman and Emory Cohen, are just doing what they do best. They don’t really think that Terry has a hope in hell of fighting them and their corrupt small town operation led by their slimy Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) who appears to be getting better and better with age). Terry claims he can account for the money and does it too, but the cops are a law unto themselves. Then the unexpected happens and Terry who was quiet and centered while appealing to their good offices starts letting go off his monumental control.


Producer/Writer/director Jeremy Saulnier gets right into the heart of this excellent thriller and sets up a face-off between good and evil that is quite a humdinger. The high intensity, edgy tension escalates as the Cops begin to realise that Terry is much more than what they thought him to be at first. Feels like a ‘First Blood’ situation but this one is not as brutal or nihilistic. Saulnier sets up a far more realistic and cautiously tempered narrative eking out high tension as the narrative progresses to the eventual finale.

The canvas is minimalistic. In addition to the corrupt cops, there’s a court clerk (AnnaSophia Robb) who tries to help Terry, a Judge, and a senior clerk involved along with a few other cops. Actors like Steve Zissis and James Cromwell play the peripheral roles.

Saulnier sets up this thriller in wonderful fashion. David Gallego’s shot taking is excellent and Saulnier himself has ensured an edit that is cut to a specific rhythm. Several catch 22 situations play out. The basic good vs. evil construct echoes the temper and treatment of  ’80s action movies and classic Westerns.

Aaron Pierre plays Terry with riveting finesse. The degree of intensity he imbues his character with comes through palpably. Terry is ex-military, makes a plan and then does whatever it takes to complete it. Pierre embodies that ideology beautifully. He lends both desperation and determination to the character he plays. His action craft is highly effective too. He uses it judiciously and powerfully. It’s about time we welcomed a new action star to the forefront!

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood film review hollywood news Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK