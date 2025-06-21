While shooting Bride Hard, Rebel Wilson was accidentally hit in the face with a prop gun. She said she had been practicing nunchuck moves watching Jackie Chan, but ended up needing plastic surgery on her nose instead

Hollywood actor- comedian Rebel Wilson has talked about how she prepared to star in her new action-comedy film, Bride Hard. The actor, 45, who previously starred in Bridesmaids (2011) and the Pitch Perfect film franchise (2012-17), told in an interview, “I often put my body on the line for physical comedy.”

Wilson pushed herself to her physical limits in preparation for the movie. However, the actor enjoyed the challenge of getting herself in tip-top shape for the film. She said, “I was pretty strong during this movie. I trained for five weeks, and then I had to be in beast mode, but I really enjoyed it, getting paid to almost be fit, which is good.”

The actor said that she used curling irons like nunchucks in the movie, and she shared that she took inspiration from movie icon Jackie Chan. She said, “When I lived in South Africa, to pass the time I would watch Jackie Chan’s videos and his comic timing. Even if they weren’t subtitled and I couldn’t even understand the dialogues, I just loved all his comedy-action scenes. They were so good. So I guess that’s why I originally picked up nunchucks, to try to be a bit like Jackie Chan.”

Meanwhile, Wilson had earlier revealed that she was almost “permanently disfigured” while filming Bride Hard. Wilson, who portrays a secret agent named Sam in the movie, was smacked in the face by a gun during her final night of filming, leaving her in a “pool of blood”. She told in an interview, “In a fight scene, a gun accidentally got whacked across my face. It was just a freak accident, and my nose got split open, so I left the set. It was my last night of shooting. I was freaking out. They took an ambulance and had to call a plastic surgeon, because if they didn’t, I would have been permanently disfigured. So, we got the plastic surgeon, they did all the stitches, and you can’t tell now.”

