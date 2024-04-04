Actor Rebel Wilson suggests being overweight helped her bag several films as the funny girl

In her new memoir, Rebel Rising, actor Rebel Wilson revealed that she was able to negotiate a $10 million salary to reprise the role of Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3. This came merely six years after she earned just $3,500 for her small breakthrough in 2011’s Bridesmaids.

In an interview with The New York Times about her memoir, Wilson was asked about her decision to write candidly about the salaries she earned. She bumped up her Pitch Perfect 3 pay to $10 million after the production originally offered $1 million less. “In the 11th hour, I go, ‘You know, that’s a lovely offer of $9 million. But I need one more to make it 10.’ That’s a big milestone when you’re an actor. To receive an eight-figure offer, for a woman, is huge. Sometimes women don’t like to talk about that. Whereas I don’t think the guys have any issues saying they get $20 million a movie,” she was quoted as saying.

Wilson wrote that her agency “liked me fat because they got hundreds of thousands of dollars in commission for each film where I played the fat funny girl”. When Wilson made the choice to lose weight, she said some of her fans appeared to turn against her.

“Some were like, ‘Oh, we don’t think she’s funny anymore,’ or, ‘Now she’s lost me as a fan because I can’t relate to her anymore.’ But I think if they read the book they’ll understand my journey with weight and health.”

