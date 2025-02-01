Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Reese Witherspoon My children actively avoid my work

Reese Witherspoon: My children actively avoid my work

Updated on: 02 February,2025 07:23 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Witherspoon shared that one of her sons was surprised by the audience’s reaction to her new movie, You’re Cordially Invited. Witherspoon said, “When he sat through the movie, he was like, ‘People were laughing at your stuff.”

Reese Witherspoon: My children actively avoid my work

Reese Witherspoon

Listen to this article
Reese Witherspoon: My children actively avoid my work
x
00:00

Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon has said that her children Ava, Tennessee and Deacon are not fans of her films. The actor, 48,  said, “My children actively avoid my work. My son told me that he did not know I made a living being funny. He was like, ‘I just didn’t realise. You’re funny at home, sort of.’”


Witherspoon shared that one of her sons was surprised by the audience’s reaction to her new movie, You’re Cordially Invited. Witherspoon said, “When he sat through the movie, he was like, ‘People were laughing at your stuff.’”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

reese witherspoon hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK