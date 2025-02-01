Witherspoon shared that one of her sons was surprised by the audience’s reaction to her new movie, You’re Cordially Invited. Witherspoon said, “When he sat through the movie, he was like, ‘People were laughing at your stuff.”

Reese Witherspoon

Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon has said that her children Ava, Tennessee and Deacon are not fans of her films. The actor, 48, said, “My children actively avoid my work. My son told me that he did not know I made a living being funny. He was like, ‘I just didn’t realise. You’re funny at home, sort of.’”

