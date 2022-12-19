REVEALED: The reason why Sylvester Stallone’s fans demanded full refund of their ticket fees

The Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has left his fans heartbroken for the below mentioned reason

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has left his fans heartbroken after the actor left an expensive meet and greet event earlier than expected. According to aceshowbiz.com, the 76-year-old star was booked for 'Experience With Sylvester Stallone LIVE', an event sponsored by a company called Experience With. During the event, fans were supposedly able to have dinner, hear the actor talk onstage and bid on signed memorabilia. There were a number of different ticket packages available, including some that included a photo opportunity, costing between $750 to $1,250.

It's reported that some fans who had bought the package were left disappointed when time ran out and Sly left before everyone had their photo taken with him. TMZ reported that an email sent to the disappointed fans read: "The reason the photos did not go as planned is that Mr Stallone had to leave the event earlier than expected and was not feeling 100 per cent. Our events can be very demanding, we have to respect the celebrities' wishes at all times."



However, a source close to the actor told the outlet that Sly's contract only committed him to a certain time for the photo-ops and that he stayed longer than he was obligated to. The source is reported to have blamed the event organisers for overselling the amount of packages available during the limited amount of time allotted. The company, Experience With, has since taken to Instagram to break their silence to the disappointed fans. They wrote: "Our hearts go out to the customers at the end who missed out to get their photo with their hero, the events game is pure except for the unexpected and this was one of those moments."

"There were a number of unforeseen circumstances and no one was to blame. We have to respect the wishes of the celebrity at all times," the statement continued. "We are working through customers affected and have emailed to all directly to resolve so everyone is satisfied." One fan took to the post's comments to share her anger over the situation as they pleaded for their refund. "Less time posting pictures and a little more time answering emails will be great, still waiting for my photo op refund," the comment read.



The Mirror reported that the company has confirmed that around 100 fans were left without photos, with them getting through 60 per cent of the promised pictures. Experience With has also said that all customers have been contacted and offered full refunds or the option to attend another event with 'The Expendables' hunk in the future.