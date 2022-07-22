Ricci’s new role

The series begins when Quinn is still known as Dr Harleen Quinzel, a top psychologist at Arkham Asylum who is determined to help the patients her colleagues have given up on

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci has been tapped to lead the voice cast for a new podcast telling Harley Quinn’s origin story from the character’s perspective. She will be joined by Billy Magnussen as the Joker and Justin Hartley as Batman.

The series begins when Quinn is still known as Dr Harleen Quinzel, a top psychologist at Arkham Asylum who is determined to help the patients her colleagues have given up on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever