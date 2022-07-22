Breaking News
Ricci’s new role

Updated on: 22 July,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Washington
The series begins when Quinn is still known as Dr Harleen Quinzel, a top psychologist at Arkham Asylum who is determined to help the patients her colleagues have given up on

Christina Ricci


Christina Ricci has been tapped to lead the voice cast for a new podcast telling Harley Quinn’s origin story from the character’s perspective. She will be joined by Billy Magnussen as the Joker and Justin Hartley as Batman. 

The series begins when Quinn is still known as Dr Harleen Quinzel, a top psychologist at Arkham Asylum who is determined to help the patients her colleagues have given up on. 

