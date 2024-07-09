Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Richard E Grant Tom Ellis join cast of The Thursday Murder Club

Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis join cast of 'The Thursday Murder Club'

Updated on: 09 July,2024 08:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The Thursday Murder Club' centers on a group of pals who get together in a retirement community to investigate crimes for fun but wind up being entangled in a real-life case

Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis join cast of 'The Thursday Murder Club'

The Thursday Murders Club

Listen to this article
Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis join cast of 'The Thursday Murder Club'
x
00:00

Actors Richard E Grant and Tom Ellis have joined the cast of the film 'The Thursday Murder Club', which is based on the novel series by Richard Osman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.


The cast includes Geoff Bell (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Top Boy), Paul Freeman (Tokyo Trial, Raiders of the Lost Ark), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, F1), and Ingrid Oliver (Last Christmas, Doctor Who) join a star-studded lineup including Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.


The movie, which stars Chris Columbus from the Harry Potter series as director and writer, centres on a group of pals who get together in a retirement community to investigate crimes for fun but wind up being entangled in a real-life case. Mirren (the former spy Elizabeth), Kingsley (the former psychiatrist Ibrahim), Brosnan (the former union activist Ron), and Imrie (the former nurse Joyce) portray the four club members.


Following its much-praised publication, Osman's work has quickly established itself as a classic among British crime thrillers.

It is the most recent picture to be made as part of the collaboration between Netflix and Amblin, which also includes the forthcoming Carry-On, starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman.

Columbus and Jennifer Todd serve as producers on The Thursday Murder Club, while Holly Bario, Jeb Brody, Eleanor Columbus, Jo Burn and author Osman are executive producers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Entertainment News entertaintment hollywood news Hollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK