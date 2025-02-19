A viral video shows Rihanna and A$AP Rocky exiting the courtroom surrounded by fans and media. When a group of women asked Rihanna how she felt about the verdict, this is what she did

Rihanna with ASAP Rocky Pic/AFP

A Los Angeles jury found Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky not guilty on all counts of felony assault, bringing an end to a highly publicized three-week trial. As the couple left the court, they were thronged by media and fans outside as A$AP stopped briefly to comment on the verdict. “I'm thankful ... to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y'all,” he said with a smile. However, when a fan fired an offensive question, Rihanna intervened.

Rihanna claps back at an offensive question

A viral video shows Rihanna and A$AP Rocky exiting the courtroom surrounded by fans and media. When a group of women asked Rihanna how she felt about the verdict, the Rude Boy singer gestured for silence. However, when a fan asked, “A$AP how does it feel losing your childhood best friend?” Rihanna hit back stating, “How do u think it feels?” Watch the clip below.

Rihanna shuts down someone asking A$AP Rocky personal questions following his Not Guilty verdict:



“How do you think it feels?”pic.twitter.com/xskdxfHlkX — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 19, 2025

Rihanna reacts to A$AP Rocky's acquittal

Rihanna has issued her first statement after partner A$AP Rocky's acquittal on felony assault charges, thanking God for the outcome. The singer took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude, writing, "The glory belongs to god and god alone. Thankful. Humbled by his mercy."

About A$AP Rocky's trail

The Harlem-bred rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of firing a gun at his former friend, A$AP Relli (real name Terell Ephron), outside a hotel in Hollywood in November 2021. Rocky, who could be jailed for up to 24 years if convicted, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial centered around a confrontation between Rocky and Ephron on Hollywood Boulevard, during which Ephron alleged that Rocky aimed a gun at his head and stomach and fired shots that grazed his hand. However, Rocky's defence attorney, Joe Tacopina, argued that Ephron's injuries were minor and that Rocky had used a prop gun to break up a scuffle between Ephron and Rocky's entourage. Tacopina also suggested that Ephron had "planted" evidence, including two 9mm shell casings, in an attempt to extort A$AP Rocky.

