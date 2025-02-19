Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Rihanna snaps at fan who asked an offensive question to AAP Rocky following acquittal in shooting case

Rihanna snaps at fan who asked an offensive question to A$AP Rocky following acquittal in shooting case

Updated on: 19 February,2025 08:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A viral video shows Rihanna and A$AP Rocky exiting the courtroom surrounded by fans and media. When a group of women asked Rihanna how she felt about the verdict, this is what she did

Rihanna snaps at fan who asked an offensive question to A$AP Rocky following acquittal in shooting case

Rihanna with ASAP Rocky Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Rihanna snaps at fan who asked an offensive question to A$AP Rocky following acquittal in shooting case
x
00:00

A Los Angeles jury found Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky not guilty on all counts of felony assault, bringing an end to a highly publicized three-week trial. As the couple left the court, they were thronged by media and fans outside as A$AP stopped briefly to comment on the verdict. “I'm thankful ... to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y'all,” he said with a smile. However, when a fan fired an offensive question, Rihanna intervened. 


Rihanna claps back at an offensive question 


A viral video shows Rihanna and A$AP Rocky exiting the courtroom surrounded by fans and media. When a group of women asked Rihanna how she felt about the verdict, the Rude Boy singer gestured for silence. However, when a fan asked, “A$AP how does it feel losing your childhood best friend?” Rihanna hit back stating, “How do u think it feels?” Watch the clip below. 


Rihanna reacts to A$AP Rocky's acquittal

Rihanna has issued her first statement after partner A$AP Rocky's acquittal on felony assault charges, thanking God for the outcome. The singer took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude, writing, "The glory belongs to god and god alone. Thankful. Humbled by his mercy."

About A$AP Rocky's trail 

The Harlem-bred rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of firing a gun at his former friend, A$AP Relli (real name Terell Ephron), outside a hotel in Hollywood in November 2021. Rocky, who could be jailed for up to 24 years if convicted, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial centered around a confrontation between Rocky and Ephron on Hollywood Boulevard, during which Ephron alleged that Rocky aimed a gun at his head and stomach and fired shots that grazed his hand. However, Rocky's defence attorney, Joe Tacopina, argued that Ephron's injuries were minor and that Rocky had used a prop gun to break up a scuffle between Ephron and Rocky's entourage. Tacopina also suggested that Ephron had "planted" evidence, including two 9mm shell casings, in an attempt to extort  A$AP Rocky.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rihanna viral videos hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK