Rihanna to perform the 'Black Panther' song 'Lift Me Up' at Oscars 2023

Updated on: 24 February,2023 09:59 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

The song 'Lift Me Up' is composed by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson while Tems and Ryan Coogler penned the lyrics of the song

Rihanna. Pic/AFP


She has won her first Oscar nomination this year. Now fans will be elated to know that Rihanna will perform the Oscar-nominated song 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. The executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner have announced it, reported Variety.


The song 'Lift Me Up' is composed by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson while Tems and Ryan Coogler penned the lyrics of the song.



Rihanna, who has not released a new album since 2016's 'Anti,' headlined the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month. Her performance got somehow overshadowed by the fact that she is expecting a second child. Though Rihanna made no reference to it during the show but was visibly pregnant and reps confirmed the news to Variety shortly after the performance.


While many actors and celebrities have presented or accepted awards at the Oscars while pregnant, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the only other name in recent memory to perform a musical number at the Academy Awards while pregnant, reported Variety.

Jones was eight months pregnant when she performed 'I Move On' from 'Chicago' at the 2003 Oscars with Queen Latifah. Jones won the Oscar for best supporting actress that year, and she gave birth to her daughter Carys just a few weeks later.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

