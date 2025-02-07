The Whisper Man tells the story of a widowed crime writer who, when his eight-year-old son is abducted, looks to his estranged father—a retired former police detective—for assistance

Robert De Niro. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Robert De Niro joins The Whisper Man x 00:00

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro has been signed for The Whisper Man. The film is an adaptation of Alex North’s crime thriller novel. James Ashcroft is set to direct the film with Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer adapting the screenplay, reports Female First UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Whisper Man tells the story of a widowed crime writer who, when his eight-year-old son is abducted, looks to his estranged father—a retired former police detective—for assistance. However, they discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as The Whisper Man. As per reports, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco are to produce for AGBO for what marks the sixth picture in the company’s partnership with Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever