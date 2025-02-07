Breaking News
Robert De Niro joins The Whisper Man

Updated on: 07 February,2025 07:24 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
The Whisper Man tells the story of a widowed crime writer who, when his eight-year-old son is abducted, looks to his estranged father—a retired former police detective—for assistance

Robert De Niro joins The Whisper Man

Robert De Niro. Pic/AFP

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro has been signed for The Whisper Man. The film is an adaptation of Alex North’s crime thriller novel. James Ashcroft is set to direct the film with Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer adapting the screenplay, reports Female First UK.


The Whisper Man tells the story of a widowed crime writer who, when his eight-year-old son is abducted, looks to his estranged father—a retired former police detective—for assistance. However, they discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as The Whisper Man. As per reports, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco are to produce for AGBO for what marks the sixth picture in the company’s partnership with Netflix.


