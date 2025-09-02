Breaking News
8,984 Ganpati idols immersed in Thane on Day 5 of Ganesh Chaturthi
Jarange’s Maratha quota stir disrupted Mumbai; streets must clear by Sept 2: HC
Maratha morcha | Don’t disrupt daily life of Mumbaikars during protests: HC
Who is Manoj Jarange Patil? The face of the Maratha reservation campaign
Maratha quota protest: Protesters crowd CSMT, disrupt traffic in south Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Rock of Love contestant Kelsey Bateman dies unexpectedly at the age of 39

Rock of Love contestant Kelsey Bateman dies 'unexpectedly' at the age of 39

Updated on: 02 September,2025 11:42 AM IST  |  Washington DC
ANI |

Top

Kelsey Bateman, who once appeared on Bret Michaels' reality show named Rock of Love Bus has reportedly died at the age of 39. The reason for her death has not been revealed yet, but sources claim it was an 'unexpected' death

Rock of Love contestant Kelsey Bateman dies 'unexpectedly' at the age of 39

Kelsey Bateman. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Rock of Love contestant Kelsey Bateman dies 'unexpectedly' at the age of 39
x
00:00

Kelsey Bateman, who once appeared on Bret Michaels' reality show 'Rock of Love Bus,' has died at the age of 39.

New York Post, citing TMZ, reported that Bateman passed away "unexpectedly recently." The cause of death has not been shared.

Kelsey Bateman, who once appeared on Bret Michaels' reality show 'Rock of Love Bus,' has died at the age of 39.

New York Post, citing TMZ, reported that Bateman passed away "unexpectedly recently." The cause of death has not been shared.



Bateman was only 21 when she joined the VH1 dating show in 2009. The season followed the Poison singer and a group of women travelling with him on tour buses while competing for his heart.


Bateman made it into the top 10 but was eliminated in the seventh episode. In the finale, Michaels chose Taya Parker as his girlfriend, though their relationship ended soon after.

While little is known about Bateman's life after the show, fans of Rock of Love remember her as part of the show's last season.

Meanwhile, Bret Michaels, as per The New York Post, has since settled down with his wife, Kristi Michaels. The couple, who married in 2013, share two daughters, Raine, 25, and Jorja, 20.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK