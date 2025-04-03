Breaking News
Rosamund Pike reveals she worried about hurting ‘Die Another Day’ co-star Pierce Brosnan with her nipple tape

Updated on: 03 April,2025 02:27 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
Rosamund, who was 23 at the time of filming while Brosnan was 49, described the Irish actor as “an absolute gent” on the podcast

Rosamund Pike. Pic/AFP

Hollywood actress Rosamund Pike has revealed the reason behind her worry during the filming of the 2002 James Bond film ‘Die Another Day’.


The actress was concerned about her nipple tape injuring Pierce Brosnan while they filmed a love scene for the film, reports ‘Female First UK’.


The 46-year-old actress, who played double agent Miranda Frost in her big-screen debut in the 007 film, described the incident while appearing on David Tennant’s podcast ‘David Tennant Does a Podcast With’.


As per ‘Female First UK’, she said during a steamy scene filmed on a swan sculpture bed in the Bond film while she was “covered in furs” with Pierce, 70, the star admitted she became concerned she was unintentionally waxing his chest.

The actress shared, “We have this clinch, and then we separate, and I look at this body tape and the nipple covers and they’re covered in hair. And I think, ‘Oh my God, I’m waxing Pierce’s chest’. “I was so mortified. I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s so brave, and I’m pulling off his chest hair with every embrace’. And of course, it took a couple of takes to realise it was not him. It was the fake fur of the rugs adorning the swan bed. I literally thought I was waxing the poor man’s chest”.

Rosamund, who was 23 at the time of filming while Brosnan was 49, described the Irish actor as “an absolute gent” on the podcast. She also reflected on her audition for the role, revealing she had never watched a Bond film before trying out for the part.

The actress added, “I took my mother’s concert dress to the audition”. She believed it was an appropriate and sophisticated choice for a Bond girl. However, upon arrival, she recalled being told, “That is a very, very lovely dress but Bond girls wear things more like this”, before being presented with “a shimmering sheath” to wear.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

