Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken movie review - A visual treat

Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken

U/A: Comedy,Drama

Cast (voice): Jane Fonda, Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Hailee Steinfeld, Noah Centineo, John Boyega

Directors: Kirk DeMicco, Faryn Pearl

Rating:3/5

An action packed coming-of-age epic adventure, this film follows the story of Ruby Gillman, a shy teenager who discovers that she has inherited the powers of the legendary Kraken, a mythical sea creature. For the uninitiated, Kraken is a sea monster of enormous size said to appear off the coasts of Norway. One's who have watched Japanese animated movies will have some inkling because they might have seen Kraken fight Godzilla. In this film though, the sea monster's represents good, while mermaid's get to do bad.

Kraken matriarch Grandmama (Jane Fonda) along with her family, daughter Agatha Gillman (Toni Collette), and granddaughter Ruby live on land and they are taken as humans. Things change when insecure teen, Ruby (Lana Condor) ventures into the sea while trying to save the boy she has a crush on. That’s when Ruby’s giant Kraken identity reveals itself and the blood feud with the vain and narcissistic Mermaid Queen ensues.

As she explores her new abilities, Ruby comes to the realisation that she has a responsibility to use her powers for good. But of course, there’s an imminent threat and Ruby has to embark on a mission to save the world. The narrative portrays the adolescent experience befittingly. While Ruby deals with the weight of her responsibilities, she also struggles with the typical challenges that come with being a teenager. Despite the fantasy elements, it’s easy to identify with the teen’s adolescent challenges and realities.

The special effects are quite prominent and top-of-the-class. The stunning underwater world - from the coral reefs to the dark haunting depths of the ocean, everything looks realistic. The attention to detail is commendable and the animation and production design have the power to transport the viewer into a world that is stunning and dangerous.

Directors Kirk DeMicco and Faryn Pearl, working from a script by Pam Brady, Elliott DiGuiseppi, and Brian C. Brown, make this a funny, visually striking, ingeniously twisty experience. This film has the beats to keep you fairly entertained!