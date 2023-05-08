Ruth Wilson: Why can’t a woman age on screen?

Actor Ruth Wilson claims that Hollywood puts pressure on leading ladies to have cosmetic procedures

Ruth Wilson. Pic/AFP

Actor Ruth Wilson has claimed that Hollywood puts pressure on female actors to have cosmetic procedures. Although Wilson, 41, hasn’t got any enhancements, she admits to being afraid that not having any treatments could leave her looking older than her peers, an international portal reported. She told an international daily, “As an actress, everyone does it. Very few resist. I haven’t done anything yet. But it’s in my head. Do you decide not to, and therefore potentially look older than your peers? Or do you just give in?”

Wilson admitted that the pressure can sometimes be maddening. “Why can’t a woman age on screen? Or age, full stop? In 200 years, people will be looking back at images of today’s women, and go, ‘What were they doing? What is that? They’re blowing [their] face and lips up.’ Yet, it’s a multi-billion-dollar industry. And women are part of that industry, perpetuating this ‘empowerment’,” she stated.

Wilson also explained that she rarely looks at herself in the mirror. She said, “I do, but briefly. I don’t think it’s because I’m self-conscious or disappointed by it, but more [because] I don’t take the face into consideration. Before I leave the house, I look at my outfit, my body, see if it all works. But I often forget to check my face and hair. I am not sure what that psychology is.” Meanwhile, the actor revealed that she is in a relationship with a New York-based writer and joked that refusing to name him has made people question if he exists.

