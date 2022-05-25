Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans starrer 'The Gray Man' trailer drops marking Dhanush's Hollywood debut

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this Russo Brothers directorial film is based on the novel by Mark Greaney. The film's trailer shows that Gosling has a valuable asset with Evans and his men are on his trail. Dhanush also made a stylish appearance in it

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Pics/AFP

The first trailer of Dhanush's Hollywood debut 'The Gray Man' which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead, has been unveiled on Tuesday and it's all about explosions, gunshots, car crashes and fireworks.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this Russo Brothers directorial film is based on the novel by Mark Greaney. The film's trailer shows that Gosling has a valuable asset with Evans and his men are on his trail. Dhanush also made a stylish appearance in it.

Watch the trailer here:

Show full article