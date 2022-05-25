Breaking News
US: 18 students killed in Texas school shooting
Now, netas take sides over Khotachiwadi bungalow
Mumbai: Debris mafia now reaches Bandra's Carter Road
Man harassed by recovery agent, shooed away by the police
BMC to build central sports academy for civic students
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans starrer 'The Gray Man' trailer drops marking Dhanush's Hollywood debut

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans starrer 'The Gray Man' trailer drops marking Dhanush's Hollywood debut

Updated on: 25 May,2022 12:03 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this Russo Brothers directorial film is based on the novel by Mark Greaney. The film's trailer shows that Gosling has a valuable asset with Evans and his men are on his trail. Dhanush also made a stylish appearance in it

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans starrer 'The Gray Man' trailer drops marking Dhanush's Hollywood debut

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Pics/AFP


The first trailer of Dhanush's Hollywood debut 'The Gray Man' which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead, has been unveiled on Tuesday and it's all about explosions, gunshots, car crashes and fireworks.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this Russo Brothers directorial film is based on the novel by Mark Greaney. The film's trailer shows that Gosling has a valuable asset with Evans and his men are on his trail. Dhanush also made a stylish appearance in it.




Watch the trailer here:


Show full article

ryan gosling chris evans hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK