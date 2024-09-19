Eva Mendes will return for good roles

Eva Mendes took a step back from acting to focus on raising Gosling and her two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, seven, as well as other career endeavours

Eva Mendes

It has been 10 years since Eva Mendes last appeared on the big screen, in the fantasy thriller, Lost River (2014). However, she is keeping a door open for a potential return to acting. The Fast Five (2011) actor recently stopped by on the set of Good Morning America to chat about her debut children’s book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries. When asked if she would ever come back to Hollywood, Mendes said, “I don’t know. [Maybe] if there’s interesting roles. I left at a time where, 10 years ago, I kind of felt like I did it, I [had] just worked with Ryan Gosling. He’s like the best.”

Calling it a high of my career to work with Gosling, she added, “What we created together that I was like, ‘This is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out.’ So, who knows?” For the uninitiated, Seinfeld ended abruptly after season nine, despite being popular, as co-creator and star Jerry Seinfeld felt it was the right time to end the series. Mendes took a step back from acting to focus on raising Gosling and her two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, seven, as well as other career endeavours.

“It was a no-brainer,” she previously told the Today show. “I’m so lucky, if I could have this time with my children, and still work. I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on location. It takes you away. It was almost like a non-verbal agreement that he [Gosling] is going to work and I’m going to work. I’m just going to work here.’” While the couple have kept their relationship private over the years, they have continued to find subtle ways to show their support for each other, such as Mendes’ sweet Instagram post following Gosling’s dazzling, “I’m Just Ken” Oscar performance earlier this year.

