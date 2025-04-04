Ryan Gosling gets into skin of astronaut in Project Hail Mary

Gosling looks very nerdy and quite un-Ken-like in the sci-fi adventure that Amazon MGM Studios teased during its presentation to theatre owners at CinemaCon.

Ryan Gosling

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has got his look on point in his upcoming movie, Project Hail Mary. The actor plays a science teacher-turned-grudging-astronaut in the film.

The movie, an adaptation of Andy Weir’s best-selling novel of the same name, follows an ordinary man who is told he has what it takes to go into the outer reaches of the universe.

“It’s an insanely ambitious story that’s massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that’s kind of our bag”, Gosling said after he took the stage to share the footage.

