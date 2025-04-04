Breaking News
Ryan Gosling gets into skin of astronaut in Project Hail Mary

Ryan Gosling gets into skin of astronaut in Project Hail Mary

Updated on: 04 April,2025 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

Gosling looks very nerdy and quite un-Ken-like in the sci-fi adventure that Amazon MGM Studios teased during its presentation to theatre owners at CinemaCon.

Ryan Gosling gets into skin of astronaut in Project Hail Mary

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling gets into skin of astronaut in Project Hail Mary
Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has got his look on point in his upcoming movie, Project Hail Mary. The actor plays a science teacher-turned-grudging-astronaut in the film.


Gosling looks very nerdy and quite un-Ken-like in the sci-fi adventure that Amazon MGM Studios teased during its presentation to theatre owners at CinemaCon.


The movie, an adaptation of Andy Weir’s best-selling novel of the same name, follows an ordinary man who is told he has what it takes to go into the outer reaches of the universe. 


“It’s an insanely ambitious story that’s massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that’s kind of our bag”, Gosling said after he took the stage to share the footage.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

