Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman convinced Madonna for 'Like a Prayer' in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

In a move that involved personal diplomacy akin to negotiating with royalty, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy successfully convinced Madonna to license her iconic 1989 hit 'Like a Prayer' for their upcoming film 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. The Shawn Levy-directed movie, set to hit theatres on July 26, promises to be a blockbuster, further fueled by the inclusion of Madonna's timeless track, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds and Jackman, both known for their charismatic roles in the 'Deadpool' and 'Wolverine' franchises respectively, knew from the outset that securing Madonna's approval wouldn't be a walk in the park. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trio revealed the lengths they went to secure the song in a recent interview on a chat show."It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed Madonna the sequence where 'Like a Prayer' would be used," Levy explained.

Reynolds added, "It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it. We went over and met with her and sort of showed her how it was being used, and where, and why," according to The Hollywood Reporter. The encounter with Madonna felt like a brush with royalty, according to Levy.

Reynolds even shared a humorous anecdote about seeking guidance on how to address the pop icon. "Like am I allowed to just say, 'Madonna?'" Reynolds joked saying, "Hello Madonna, I'm Ryan."

Despite the initial hurdles, Madonna eventually granted permission for her song to be featured in the film, offering valuable feedback that improved the scene dramatically.

"She gave a great note," Reynolds recounted, adding, "She watched it, and I'm not kidding, she said, 'You need to do this.' And da*n it, if she wasn't spot on."Levy emphasized the impact of Madonna's input, noting that the team promptly acted on her advice, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this note," Levy remarked adding, "It made the sequence better."

'Deadpool & Wolverine' hits theatres on July 26.

