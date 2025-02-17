Ryan Reynolds seemingly made a joke about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle at SNL's 50th anniversary celebrations

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Actors and couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made their first public appearance together amid their ongoing legal battle with actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni. The couple attended the SNL50: The Anniversary Special. For the SNL event, Blake Lively wore a high-shine silver gown with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with stunning earrings and matching strappy sandals, as per the outlet. On the other hand, Reynolds opted for a classic tuxedo with a small floral pin at the lapel, according to People.

Ryan Reynolds jokes about feud with Justin

At the function, Reynolds seemingly made fun of the public feud which left Lively in shock. Hosts and SNL veterans Tina Fey and Amy Poehler brought attention towards Ryan and Blake during the crowd interaction. They looked at the Deadpool actor and said, "Ryan! How's it going?” The actor in his trademark humourous style replied, “Great! Why what have you heard.” Blake, who was smiling next to Ryan so far, looked up at him in shock, as if caught unawares by his joke.

“Why? What have you heard?” Ryan Reynolds asking this was so…😭😭 #SNL50thAnniversary #SNL50 pic.twitter.com/eEG8AFBFKh — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 HARLEY QUINN S5 ERA//💥⏳ 💍 (@giselleb1234) February 17, 2025

About Justin-Blake legal battle

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claims that he orchestrated a smear campaign against her. These allegations were made public in a complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department, which later escalated into a formal lawsuit. Baldoni has strongly denied Lively's accusations. In response, he filed a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times for its coverage of the case.

Additionally, Baldoni pursued legal action against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, filing a USD 400 million lawsuit on January 16. Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, has expressed that the legal battles have taken a significant toll on Baldoni both financially and emotionally.

In a statement during a pre-trial conference, Freedman noted that the actor has been "devastated" by the proceedings.

Freedman, who is also representing Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios, and others involved in the 'It Ends With Us' production, added that the public nature of the case has made it challenging for Baldoni to combat the allegations effectively.

In an effort to clear his name, Baldoni has taken to the public domain, releasing raw footage from the 'It Ends With Us' set, as well as launching a website featuring text message exchanges between himself and Lively.

Despite these efforts, the actor's attorney insists that the weight of the allegations has already left a lasting impact, emphasizing that once accusations are made, they become perceived as facts, making them difficult to defend against.

The trial between Baldoni and Lively is scheduled for May 2026.

(with inputs from ANI)