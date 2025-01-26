Ryan Reynolds made a surprise appearance during the opening night of Hugh Jackman's new concert series at Radio City Music Hall

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Pics/AFP

Actor Ryan Reynolds made a surprise appearance during the opening night of Hugh Jackman's new concert series at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, as reported by People.

"I said thank you at the beginning and I'm going to say it again. You all chose to be here with us on our first night at Radio City," said Jackson

"I hosted the Tonys here 22 years ago, and my dream was to perform here. Thank you for being here, he added, as per the outlet.

Reynolds made a surprise appearance and praised Jackman with a touching speech.

"This was the first major movie star I ever worked with, 16 or 17 years ago on X-Men Origins: Wolverine," recalled Reynolds, as per the outlet, adding, "And I was young still. I was impressionable. I was expecting going to this movie set with this guy right here, and I didn't know, I really didn't know what was gonna happen. ... But what I saw was just about the best thing anyone could possibly experience if you're working your way up in the industry."

"I saw a movie star, a capital M movie star... I saw this gentleman right here walk around that set, and just like here, he knew every single person's name, even though he was making them up half the time," Reynolds continued. "He showed a kind of courtesy and gentleness and curiosity, and he put value into every single crew member that we were working with," according to People.

He called Jackman "my gotcha for life."

"I mean it," Reynolds said. "And I know we were supposed to finish this bit where these two security gentlemen come and they try to take the mic for me -- it's like a struggle, and then they tase me and I go down, and then they hog-tie me and then they put me in the Radio City music garbage dump, and then they just light it on fire. But I wanted to actually just say, I love this man, I care about this man. He is, he is genuinely the best human being I know. And I have 4 children!"

Jackman responded to him with warmth, saying, "I love you, Ryan Reynolds, I love you, man," said Jackman. "Thanks for coming. And thanks for asking for a free ticket, too."

Originally announced as a limited series with just 12 performances, Jackman's show saw an overwhelming demand for tickets, prompting multiple expansions. It's currently scheduled for 24 performances over eight weekends this year in April, May, June, July, August, September and October, reported People.

